Tianu Furniture Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Partha Datta as New CEO

Tianu Furniture Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Dr. Partha Datta as its new Chief Executive Officer and Director. With an impressive career of nearly 30 years in the global automotive sector, Dr. Datta brings significant experience, having previously held senior positions at industry giants such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Stellantis.

Dr. Datta's diverse expertise includes serving as President & Managing Director of FCA India and Deputy CEO at VinFast. His exceptional track record includes leading large multinational teams across countries like the USA, India, China, and Vietnam, focusing on R&D, product development, and P&L management. Speaking on his new role, Dr. Datta noted the excitement of moving from the automotive industry to the more organic and design-driven world of furniture, highlighting Tianu's unique design ethos.

Under Dr. Datta's leadership, Tianu plans ambitious expansion efforts, including new store openings in additional cities and the establishment of a new production facility in Jodhpur. Founder Vinita Kumar expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, emphasizing the alignment of Dr. Datta's global experience with Tianu's commitment to quality and innovative design.

(With inputs from agencies.)