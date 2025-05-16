Left Menu

L&T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI Join Forces to Transform Quantum Computing Landscape

L&T-Cloudfiniti partners with Bengaluru's QpiAI to revolutionize quantum computing, focusing on Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS). The collaboration supports India's National Quantum Mission, aiming to enhance quantum solutions globally. Combining expertise, they plan joint R&D initiatives across various sectors, paving the way for innovative and scalable quantum solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:40 IST
L&T-Cloudfiniti forges Strategic Partnership with Deep-tech Startup QpiA. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL Mumbai [India] - In a bid to revolutionize the global quantum computing landscape, L&T-Cloudfiniti has announced a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based deep-tech firm QpiAI. The collaboration is set to focus on Quantum Computing as a Service (QCAAS), facilitating scalable deployment of quantum solutions across multiple domains.

This partnership marks a significant stride under India's National Quantum Mission, a move spearheaded by QpiAI due to its development of 'Indus', the country's most powerful 25-qubit quantum computer. QpiAI plans to extend those capabilities with a future 256-qubit quantum computer, followed by a fault-tolerant design featuring 100 logical qubits, enabling expansive commercial applications.

Seema Ambastha, CEO of L&T-Cloudfiniti, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the synergy between L&T's cloud infrastructure and QpiAI's technical prowess. Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, CEO of QpiAI, highlighted the partnership as a major milestone in driving innovation and delivering advanced quantum solutions. The joint R&D programs are set to develop transformative solutions addressing complex challenges in sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

