Daring Ocean Rescue: ICG Saves Six Crew Members Off Mangaluru

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six crew members from the vessel MSV SALAMATH, which sank 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru. The ICG's ship Vikram, on patrol, was rerouted to conduct the rescue mission, underscoring its commitment to maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:10 IST
Daring Ocean Rescue: ICG Saves Six Crew Members Off Mangaluru
In a swift and daring mission, the Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members from the sinking MSV SALAMATH, 60 nautical miles off the coast of Mangaluru.

The ICG's ship Vikram was diverted from patrol duties to carry out the urgent search and rescue operation successfully. All survivors were provided immediate medical aid upon arrival at New Mangalore Port.

This remarkable operation highlights the unwavering dedication of the Indian Coast Guard towards ensuring maritime safety and saving lives at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

