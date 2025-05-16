Daring Ocean Rescue: ICG Saves Six Crew Members Off Mangaluru

In a swift and daring mission, the Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members from the sinking MSV SALAMATH, 60 nautical miles off the coast of Mangaluru.

The ICG's ship Vikram was diverted from patrol duties to carry out the urgent search and rescue operation successfully. All survivors were provided immediate medical aid upon arrival at New Mangalore Port.

This remarkable operation highlights the unwavering dedication of the Indian Coast Guard towards ensuring maritime safety and saving lives at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)