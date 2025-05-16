Left Menu

Rajesh Power Services Reports Staggering Profit Growth

Rajesh Power Services, based in Ahmedabad, recorded a significant rise in net profit to Rs 65.2 crore for the October-March 2024-25 period, significantly higher than the first half-year figures. The firm reported improved financial outcomes due to higher income, order inflows, and recently secured substantial government contracts.

Ahmedabad-based Rajesh Power Services has reported a remarkable increase in net profits, doubling to Rs 65.2 crore for the latter half of the fiscal year 2024-25. This increase comes on the heels of heightened income and steady order inflows.

The consultancy firm, specializing in state transmission and distribution advisories, achieved a net profit of Rs 28.16 crore in the initial months of the financial year. The firm also noted a substantial boost in total income, which more than doubled to Rs 792.89 crore during the same period.

For the entire fiscal year, Rajesh Power Services reported a threefold increase in net profits, reaching Rs 93.36 crore, with total income climbing to Rs 1,114.66 crore. The company confirmed recent orders worth Rs 1,116 crore, fortifying its footing in the engineering, procurement, and construction sectors. Additionally, it debuted on the BSE SME platform in December 2024, after a successful Rs 160.50 crore IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

