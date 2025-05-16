Hyundai's Profit Dips Amid Domestic Sales Downturn

Hyundai Motor India witnessed a 4% decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,614 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dip is largely attributed to a decrease in domestic market sales, as indicated in the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, Hyundai's total revenue from operations increased slightly to Rs 17,940 crore, compared to Rs 17,671 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The automaker sold 1,53,550 units domestically and 38,100 units in exports during the quarter.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, Hyundai's consolidated profit after tax fell by 7% to Rs 5,640 crore, even as revenue experienced a minor increase. The company has set a capex of Rs 7,000 crore for strategic investments in sustainable growth, with plans to launch 26 new models by 2030, including six electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)