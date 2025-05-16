Hyundai's Q4 Profits Dip Amid Domestic Market Slump

Hyundai Motor India announced a 4% decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, citing reduced sales in the domestic market as a key factor.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, Hyundai recorded a 7% drop in consolidated PAT, totaling Rs 5,640 crore. Despite the challenges, Hyundai's revenue grew slightly, and export numbers increased, demonstrating a robust international performance.

The company has outlined an ambitious capex plan of Rs 7,000 crore to support strategic investments, including the introduction of 26 new models by 2030, of which six will be electric vehicles. Hyundai's stock saw a modest increase of 1.67% on the BSE, reflecting investor confidence in its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)