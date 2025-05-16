Singtel Optimizes Holdings with Strategic Bharti Airtel Stake Sale

Singtel announced on Friday that it successfully sold 1.2% of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel for SGD 2 billion, aligning with its strategy to optimize asset portfolio and enhance shareholder returns.

The transaction was conducted privately and attracted strong interest, predominantly from domestic mutual and long-term international funds, resulting in an oversubscription.

As a longstanding strategic partner, Singtel remains focused on supporting Bharti Airtel's growth and India's emerging digital economy, all while reinforcing shareholder value through disciplined capital management.

(With inputs from agencies.)