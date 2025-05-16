Singtel Optimizes Holdings with Strategic Bharti Airtel Stake Sale
Singtel has divested 1.2% of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel for SGD 2 billion as part of its capital management strategy. The sale was well-received by international and Indian institutional investors. Post-sale, Singtel holds 28.3% in Airtel and aims for sustainable shareholder returns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Singtel announced on Friday that it successfully sold 1.2% of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel for SGD 2 billion, aligning with its strategy to optimize asset portfolio and enhance shareholder returns.
The transaction was conducted privately and attracted strong interest, predominantly from domestic mutual and long-term international funds, resulting in an oversubscription.
As a longstanding strategic partner, Singtel remains focused on supporting Bharti Airtel's growth and India's emerging digital economy, all while reinforcing shareholder value through disciplined capital management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Leads Gold Investment Revolution With Digital SIP
Immunisation Coverage Improves Across NZ as Health Investments Pay Off
Northeast India: The New Frontier for Investment
Power Grid Investment Lag Hampers Asia-Pacific Energy Transition, ADB-WEF Report Warns
Trump-Backed Stablecoin Fuels $2 Billion Binance Investment