Eureka Forbes Reports Surging Profits Amid Strategic Transformation
Eureka Forbes sees a twofold increase in Q4 net profit to Rs 49.48 crore, driven by 10.67% revenue growth. The company, now owned by Advent International, continues its transformation with innovations and growth investments. Future focus includes boosting service revenue and sustaining margin improvements.
Eureka Forbes Ltd, a health and hygiene products maker, announced a substantial twofold rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 49.48 crore in the March quarter of 2024-25. The company's strategic transformation, under the ownership of private equity firm Advent International, is fueling this exceptional growth.
The firm recorded a 10.67% increase in revenue from operations, bringing in Rs 612.65 crore compared to the previous Rs 553.56 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, total income rose by 11% to Rs 617.04 crore. Pratik Pota, the company's MD and CEO, highlighted the consistent double-digit growth and improved EBITDA margins.
Looking forward, Eureka Forbes aims to enhance its service revenue stream while continuing to invest in product innovations and growth. Shares of the company appreciated by 9.97%, closing at Rs 594.85 on the BSE, reflecting market confidence in its ongoing transformation initiatives.
