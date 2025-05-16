Russia Eyes Economic Prospects with Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule

In a significant turn of events, Russia is exploring avenues for trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan under Taliban control. This marks a potential shift in relations, as highlighted during a recent Russia-Afghanistan business forum held in Kazan.

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister highlighted Afghanistan's untapped resource and logistics potential, aligning with Moscow's strategy to boost economic collaboration with the Islamic world. The forum comes weeks after Russia lifted a ban on the Taliban, which it once classified as a terrorist organization.

This development points to Russia's broader strategy of strengthening ties across North Africa and West Asia, with increased trade relations already noted with countries like Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. These efforts form part of Russia's quest for new economic partnerships in strategically important regions.

