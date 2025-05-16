Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid U.S. Trade Deals and Strong Earnings

European shares concluded their fifth consecutive week of gains, bolstered by favorable U.S. trade deals and strong corporate earnings. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, with Germany's market nearing a record high. Luxury company Richemont led the rise, while concerns over EU-U.S. trade agreements and global political tensions remain.

European shares concluded their fifth consecutive week of gains on Friday, buoyed by favorable trade agreements from the U.S. and robust corporate earnings results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, with German markets nearing all-time highs. Notably, luxury giant Richemont soared by nearly 7% following better-than-expected quarterly sales, significantly lifting the personal and household goods sectors.

While the week was marked by strong performances in healthcare stocks, basic resource and tech stocks slowed the benchmark index's overall growth. The week's success was largely attributed to a U.S.-China tariff reduction agreement. Future U.S.-EU trade talks remain in focus as EU leaders monitor Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations and economic indicators from France and Italy.

