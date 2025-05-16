Delhi Moves Towards a Trade-Friendly Future: Traders' Welfare Board Announced

In a significant development for the capital's trade sector, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has commended Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's decision to establish a traders' welfare board. However, Yadav insists that the board should transcend mere symbolism and deliver real benefits to the business community.

Yadav highlighted the hardships faced by small and medium traders, particularly due to previous shop sealing actions by the local government, which disrupted the livelihoods of many families. He urged for these shops to be de-sealed promptly to provide immediate relief.

The board, announced during a meeting with Industries Department officials, aims to tackle business-related issues, implement welfare measures, and foster industrial growth in Delhi. Yadav suggested inclusive representation and decision-making power for the new body, ensuring it effectively supports traders.

