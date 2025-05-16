Left Menu

Delhi Moves Towards a Trade-Friendly Future: Traders' Welfare Board Announced

Delhi Pradesh Congress leader Devender Yadav endorses CM Rekha Gupta's initiative to form a traders' welfare board, stressing it must genuinely benefit traders. He emphasizes reversing previous shop closures that affected many livelihoods. The board aims to address trader issues and promote Delhi as a trade-friendly city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:16 IST
Delhi Moves Towards a Trade-Friendly Future: Traders' Welfare Board Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the capital's trade sector, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has commended Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's decision to establish a traders' welfare board. However, Yadav insists that the board should transcend mere symbolism and deliver real benefits to the business community.

Yadav highlighted the hardships faced by small and medium traders, particularly due to previous shop sealing actions by the local government, which disrupted the livelihoods of many families. He urged for these shops to be de-sealed promptly to provide immediate relief.

The board, announced during a meeting with Industries Department officials, aims to tackle business-related issues, implement welfare measures, and foster industrial growth in Delhi. Yadav suggested inclusive representation and decision-making power for the new body, ensuring it effectively supports traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025