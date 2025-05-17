Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Muzaffarnagar

Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on a grim Friday, as two separate road accidents claimed five lives, including two married couples, authorities reported.

Circle Officer Gajendrapal Singh disclosed that the first incident occurred near Kinauni Gate on the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road, where a deadly collision between a car and a motorcycle took the lives of thirty-year-old Kapil, his twenty-eight-year-old wife Mamtesh, and twenty-six-year-old Ramesho Devi. Kapil was riding the motorcycle with Mamtesh as a pillion rider, and Ramesho Devi was in the car. Four individuals sustained injuries during this accident.

In a heartbreaking follow-up incident, a high-speed truck fatally struck Balendra, thirty-eight, and his thirty-four-year-old wife Kamesh while they were on their way to a Shiva temple in Sikheda village on the Delhi-Pauri highway. The truck driver fled the scene, eluding capture, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)