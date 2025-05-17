Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives Near Semmadai

A devastating traffic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of four individuals and left 15 injured near Semmadai. The tragedy unfolded when an omni bus collided with a tractor before smashing into a median and crashing into an oncoming tourist van.

The deceased include the driver of the tourist van, as emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby government hospital. Police revealed that the omni bus was en route to Nagercoil from Bangalore along the Karur-Salem Highway when it hit the tractor.

The force of the impact led the vehicle to swerve, resulting in the catastrophic collision. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and have filed a case in connection with the crash.

