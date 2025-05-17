Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives Near Semmadai

A deadly highway collision resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 15 others when an omni bus collided with a tractor and a tourist van near Semmadai. The injured were taken to a government hospital. Police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

A devastating traffic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of four individuals and left 15 injured near Semmadai. The tragedy unfolded when an omni bus collided with a tractor before smashing into a median and crashing into an oncoming tourist van.

The deceased include the driver of the tourist van, as emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby government hospital. Police revealed that the omni bus was en route to Nagercoil from Bangalore along the Karur-Salem Highway when it hit the tractor.

The force of the impact led the vehicle to swerve, resulting in the catastrophic collision. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and have filed a case in connection with the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

