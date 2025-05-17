Celebrating Excellence: Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025 Announced in Dehradun

The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust in Ghaziabad, in collaboration with The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, announced the Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025. Scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Dehradun, this national event aims to honor exceptional contributions across diverse fields.

Notable figures gracing the occasion include Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, and revered spiritual leader Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji. Other distinguished guests such as Acharya Balkrishna Ji and politicians like Naresh Bansal and Subodh Uniyal will also be in attendance to support this noble cause.

The awards will recognize remarkable achievements in areas such as medicine, technology, social reform, education, and spirituality, acknowledging those who have contributed significantly to India's development. The ceremony promises to be a grand celebration of dedication and excellence, curated by leaders like Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Er. N. K. Yadav Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)