Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025 Announced in Dehradun

The Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025 will honor outstanding individuals and organizations across various fields. Taking place on July 5, 2025, in Dehradun, the event will feature notable guests and speakers, celebrating achievements in education, engineering, social service, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:37 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025 Announced in Dehradun
Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar - 2025Date: 5th July 2025Venue: The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust in Ghaziabad, in collaboration with The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, announced the Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar 2025. Scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Dehradun, this national event aims to honor exceptional contributions across diverse fields.

Notable figures gracing the occasion include Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, and revered spiritual leader Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji. Other distinguished guests such as Acharya Balkrishna Ji and politicians like Naresh Bansal and Subodh Uniyal will also be in attendance to support this noble cause.

The awards will recognize remarkable achievements in areas such as medicine, technology, social reform, education, and spirituality, acknowledging those who have contributed significantly to India's development. The ceremony promises to be a grand celebration of dedication and excellence, curated by leaders like Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Er. N. K. Yadav Ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025