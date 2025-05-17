Left Menu

Tripura's Modern Leap: Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Integrated Aquapark

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh will lay the foundation for the Integrated Aquapark in Tripura, enhancing fish production under PMMSY. With a Rs 42.4 crore investment, it aims to boost the region's aquaculture sector. Fish festivals and awards for cooperatives mark the event's highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:26 IST
Tripura's Modern Leap: Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Integrated Aquapark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On May 18, 2025, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar, Tripura. The ceremony, which also features the inauguration of a one-day Fish Festival in Agartala, highlights a significant Rs 42.4 crore investment under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at boosting the region's fishery potential.

Key figures attending include George Kurian and Sudhangshu Das, both pivotal in the fisheries sector's development. The event will see the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards and certificates to standout cooperatives and fisheries startups, underscoring the government's push toward sustainable progress in aquaculture.

Planned as a comprehensive hub, the Integrated Aquapark will feature facilities like hatcheries, feed mills, and cold storage, driving innovation and creating livelihoods. This park is a cornerstone of Tripura's advancements, pivotal for modernizing the state's fish production and enhancing the fisheries value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025