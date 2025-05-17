Tripura's Modern Leap: Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Integrated Aquapark

On May 18, 2025, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to lay the foundation stone for the Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar, Tripura. The ceremony, which also features the inauguration of a one-day Fish Festival in Agartala, highlights a significant Rs 42.4 crore investment under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at boosting the region's fishery potential.

Key figures attending include George Kurian and Sudhangshu Das, both pivotal in the fisheries sector's development. The event will see the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards and certificates to standout cooperatives and fisheries startups, underscoring the government's push toward sustainable progress in aquaculture.

Planned as a comprehensive hub, the Integrated Aquapark will feature facilities like hatcheries, feed mills, and cold storage, driving innovation and creating livelihoods. This park is a cornerstone of Tripura's advancements, pivotal for modernizing the state's fish production and enhancing the fisheries value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)