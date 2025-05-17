BYJU'S Founder Vows 'Broke, Not Broken' as Company Faces Challenges

Byju Raveendran, the visionary behind the former edtech titan BYJU'S, has candidly spoken about the company's meteoric rise and subsequent fall, attributing its setbacks to opportunistic lenders. In an interview, Raveendran expressed his dream of generating a million teaching jobs, a vision he claims was thwarted by external financial pressures.

Once valued at $22 billion, BYJU'S has experienced a sharp decline marked by financial woes, regulatory hurdles, and legal battles. Raveendran pointed to a strategic misstep—the decision to take a Rs 1 billion term loan despite ample equity options—as a pivotal factor that exposed the company to undue external pressures.

Despite the challenges, Raveendran remains unwavering in his commitment to democratizing education and vows a resurgence. His wife, Divya Gokulnath, echoed the dedication, emphasizing their prioritization of values and family. She refuted falsehoods of lavish living, stressing their focus on creating a 'Make in India' educational legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)