BYJU'S Co-founder Divya Gokulnath Decries Intimidation Tactics Amid Legal Woes
BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath alleges concerted intimidation and pressure aimed at isolating her husband, CEO Byju Raveendran. She claims individuals linked to BYJU'S have faced threats, including family, colleagues, and legal counsel, adding that unknown persons have visited management's homes, in a campaign to weaken the company.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S and wife of CEO Byju Raveendran, has voiced serious concerns over what she described as a systematic campaign of intimidation targeting her husband. Gokulnath alleged that those linked to BYJU'S, including co-founders, senior management, and legal teams, have faced threats in an attempt to isolate Raveendran.
In a conversation with ANI, Gokulnath detailed threats made against individuals close to Raveendran, including family and legal counsel. In some cases, lawyers were reportedly warned of license cancellations. She emphasized the severity of the situation by describing unwelcome visits from individuals resembling goons to management's homes.
BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran expressed his alarm over the intrusions, which he claims frighten personnel. Despite these pressures, Gokulnath affirmed their commitment to the truth and their mission, dismissing attempts to inflict reputational damage or pressure them into stepping back.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom
Judicial Intimidation: Threats Against Judges and Families Amidst Trump's Political Climate
Kullu on Alert: Hoax Threats Spark Security Measures
Suspended IGP Tennakoon Seeks Security Amid Underworld Threats
Bihar Police Warns Against NEET-UG Fraud Amid Exam Integrity Threats