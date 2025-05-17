BYJU'S Co-founder Divya Gokulnath Decries Intimidation Tactics Amid Legal Woes

Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S and wife of CEO Byju Raveendran, has voiced serious concerns over what she described as a systematic campaign of intimidation targeting her husband. Gokulnath alleged that those linked to BYJU'S, including co-founders, senior management, and legal teams, have faced threats in an attempt to isolate Raveendran.

In a conversation with ANI, Gokulnath detailed threats made against individuals close to Raveendran, including family and legal counsel. In some cases, lawyers were reportedly warned of license cancellations. She emphasized the severity of the situation by describing unwelcome visits from individuals resembling goons to management's homes.

BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran expressed his alarm over the intrusions, which he claims frighten personnel. Despite these pressures, Gokulnath affirmed their commitment to the truth and their mission, dismissing attempts to inflict reputational damage or pressure them into stepping back.

(With inputs from agencies.)