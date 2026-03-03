Left Menu

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

The Ahmedabad city crime branch and cyber cell arrested Sourav Biswas from West Bengal for sending hoax bomb threat emails to schools and courts in Gujarat. The operation is a significant step in ensuring public and digital safety. Biswas used VPNs to mask his identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have arrested Sourav Biswas, the man behind a series of hoax bomb threat emails aimed at educational institutions and courts in Gujarat.

The joint operation by Ahmedabad's crime branch and cyber unit marks a considerable achievement in safeguarding public safety and enhancing digital security.

Utilizing advanced techniques like VPNs to obscure his identity, Biswas is now in custody as investigators delve into his motives, possible accomplices, and the technology used.

(With inputs from agencies.)

