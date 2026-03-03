Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have arrested Sourav Biswas, the man behind a series of hoax bomb threat emails aimed at educational institutions and courts in Gujarat.

The joint operation by Ahmedabad's crime branch and cyber unit marks a considerable achievement in safeguarding public safety and enhancing digital security.

Utilizing advanced techniques like VPNs to obscure his identity, Biswas is now in custody as investigators delve into his motives, possible accomplices, and the technology used.

(With inputs from agencies.)