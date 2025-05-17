Mid-Air Scare: Co-Pilot Faints Leaving Lufthansa Flight Pilotless

A Lufthansa flight to Spain faced a critical situation when the co-pilot fainted, leaving the aircraft without a pilot in control for a daunting 10 minutes, according to German news agency dpa.

The incident took place on February 17, 2024, during a flight from Frankfurt to Seville. The co-pilot of an Airbus A321 fainted while the captain was in the restroom, as reported by the Spanish accident investigation authority, CIAIAC. The aircraft, with 199 passengers and six crew members onboard, continued flying in automated mode.

Lufthansa confirmed awareness of the incident and conducted its own investigation, the findings of which remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, strange noises were recorded in the cockpit, indicative of the co-pilot's health emergency. The captain attempted to regain access repeatedly before the co-pilot, despite being ill, managed to unlock the cockpit. Subsequently, an emergency landing took place in Madrid for medical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)