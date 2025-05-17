Left Menu

Trade Tensions Surge as India Imposes Port Restrictions on Bangladesh Imports

India has imposed port restrictions on imports from Bangladesh, affecting items like ready-made garments and processed foods. This move does not impact goods transiting through India to Nepal and Bhutan. Recent diplomatic tensions spurred by comments from Bangladesh's interim government head have strained relations.

  Country:
  • India

India has enforced new port restrictions on specific imports originating from Bangladesh, including ready-made garments and processed food items. The decision was communicated via a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Commerce Ministry.

The imposed restrictions, however, exempt goods transiting through India to Nepal and Bhutan, as noted by the ministry. Notably, readymade garment shipments from Bangladesh are restricted unless they pass through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.

This development follows the withdrawal of a transshipment facility for Bangladesh amid diplomatic tensions involving statements from Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, which caused controversy and stirred political backlash in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

