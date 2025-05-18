India's Trade Restrictions: A Boon for Domestic Garment Industry

In a significant trade move, India has imposed restrictions on Bangladeshi imports, targeting goods worth USD 770 million. Experts suggest that these measures will bolster the competitive edge of India's domestic ready-made garment industry, particularly benefitting the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Effective from May 17, the restrictions have limited key imports, including garments, processed foods, and plastic items, to select sea ports, with some barred from land routes entirely. Notably, the restrictions affect USD 618 million worth of ready-made garments, Bangladesh's most valuable export to India.

Trade analysts highlight that the move addresses longstanding grievances of Indian textile firms, who have contested that Bangladeshi exporters enjoyed a price advantage due to duty-free Chinese fabric imports and export subsidies. Apparel Export Promotion Council and other stakeholders have welcomed the decision, although calls for open dialogue and diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)