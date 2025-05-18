India Imposes Trade Restrictions on Bangladeshi Goods to Ensure Reciprocal Terms

In a significant trade move, India has imposed restrictions on the import of Bangladeshi ready-made garments and various consumer goods through land ports, sources revealed on Sunday. The decision aligns with India's strategy to establish equal terms in its bilateral trade relationship with Bangladesh.

The restrictions arrive in response to similar trade barriers enforced by Dhaka on Indian exports such as yarn and rice. Effective immediately, ready-made garments from Bangladesh are authorized entry only through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva sea ports, barring these and other items like plastics and wooden furniture from land transport in India's northeastern border areas.

This measure aims to address India's long-standing challenge of restricted market access in Bangladesh, particularly concerning the Northeast. The Indian government emphasizes the importance of reciprocal trade agreements, dismissing any notion that the Northeast serves as a captive market for Bangladeshi goods while celebrating the potential boost to local industries in the region.

