Tragic Roads: Four Lives Lost in Separate Bihar Accidents

On Sunday, two heart-wrenching road accidents in Bihar's Katihar and Araria districts claimed the lives of four individuals, including a young mother and her daughter. Local authorities are now on high alert as families and communities reeled from the unexpected tragedies.

The first accident transpired in Katihar district, where a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw on National Highway-31. The collision resulted in the deaths of a female teacher, Simple Kumari, and her daughter. Four others, including Kumari's mother, sustained injuries. Despite police's rapid response and immediate medical intervention, Kumari and her daughter succumbed to their injuries, while the truck driver evaded capture.

Meanwhile, in Araria district, two motorbikes collided in Saurgaon locality, causing the deaths of Ashok Yadav and Mohd Rauf. High speeds resulted in a loss of control, leading to the crash. Authorities are investigating the incidents as the community demands justice and accountability on perilous roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)