Left Menu

Tragic Roads: Four Lives Lost in Separate Bihar Accidents

Two tragic road accidents in Bihar's Katihar and Araria districts resulted in the deaths of four people, including a woman and her two-year-old daughter. Both accidents occurred on Sunday, leaving six others injured. Authorities are investigating the incidents, with local protests demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:57 IST
Tragic Roads: Four Lives Lost in Separate Bihar Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, two heart-wrenching road accidents in Bihar's Katihar and Araria districts claimed the lives of four individuals, including a young mother and her daughter. Local authorities are now on high alert as families and communities reeled from the unexpected tragedies.

The first accident transpired in Katihar district, where a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw on National Highway-31. The collision resulted in the deaths of a female teacher, Simple Kumari, and her daughter. Four others, including Kumari's mother, sustained injuries. Despite police's rapid response and immediate medical intervention, Kumari and her daughter succumbed to their injuries, while the truck driver evaded capture.

Meanwhile, in Araria district, two motorbikes collided in Saurgaon locality, causing the deaths of Ashok Yadav and Mohd Rauf. High speeds resulted in a loss of control, leading to the crash. Authorities are investigating the incidents as the community demands justice and accountability on perilous roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025