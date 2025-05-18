Egypt's Economic Surge: GDP Growth and Debt Reduction

In a promising economic development, Egypt has recorded a 3.9% increase in GDP growth for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, according to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

In addition to robust GDP figures, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio has shown substantial improvement. The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that the ratio has decreased from 95% two years ago to 85%.

This economic progress marks a pivotal shift for Egypt, highlighting successful government strategies and fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)