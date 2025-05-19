Left Menu

Tragedy on the Hudson: Mexican Navy Ship Collides with Brooklyn Bridge

A Mexican Navy training ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, causing fatalities and numerous injuries. The towering masts of the Cuauhtémoc struck the bridge's archway, leading to significant damage and prompting investigations by both Mexican and U.S. authorities. Bystanders witnessed the harrowing event unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:31 IST
A tragic incident unfolded Saturday night as a Mexican Navy vessel, adorned with lights and an enormous flag, crashed into the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The 147-foot masts of the Cuauhtémoc were unable to clear the bridge, causing them to collapse and injure 22 onboard, with 19 requiring medical attention. Videos captured the moment the training ship, named after the last Aztec emperor, approached the Brooklyn side of the span connecting to Manhattan.

A joint investigation by the Mexican Navy and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is underway to determine the cause, with New York police suggesting mechanical issues as a possible factor. Despite the horrific event, the Brooklyn Bridge remained structurally intact and was quickly reopened to traffic.

