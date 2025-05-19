Left Menu

Clouds Gather Over India's Trade as US Tariff Threat Looms

India faces an uncertain trade outlook for FY25 amid potential US reciprocal tariffs. The current account deficit may widen to 1.2% of GDP by FY26. Despite a strong services sector, India grapples with a growing merchandise trade deficit, largely due to rising imports and stalled exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:51 IST
Clouds Gather Over India's Trade as US Tariff Threat Looms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's trade landscape is mired in uncertainty as the prospect of reciprocal tariffs by the United States looms large, according to a report by the Union Bank of India. The study forecasts an escalation in the current account deficit (CAD) to 1.2% of GDP by FY26, compared to an estimated 0.9% in FY25.

The report underscores the unpredictability surrounding export prospects due to the looming threat of US tariffs on trading partners. The existing 90-day delay on proposed tariffs offers only temporary respite, as the potential for disruption remains significant.

In April 2025, the merchandise trade deficit skyrocketed to USD 26.42 billion from USD 21.54 billion in March 2025, far exceeding forecasts. The surge is attributed to a sharp rise in imports amid persistent trade upheavals, coupled with a dip in exports.

In trade specifics, while the oil and gold trade deficits narrowed, the non-oil non-gold (NONG) deficit nearly tripled, driven predominantly by imports in chemicals, machinery, and electronics. This trend suggests potential dumping activities affecting trade dynamics.

Despite these challenges in goods trade, India's services sector exhibited resilience, clocking a trade surplus of USD 17.8 billion in April 2025. This performance is seen as a beacon of hope, potentially buffering the nation's current account amid global economic uncertainties. As the services surplus provides some solace, it hints at a balancing force in the face of a daunting fiscal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025