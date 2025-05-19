Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid US Credit Downgrade Concerns

Eurozone government bond yields increased, influenced by U.S. Treasury activities following a Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, raising fiscal policy concerns. Germany's 10-year yield, a benchmark in the region, edged up by 1 basis point to 2.59%. U.S. Treasury yields also saw a rise, with a notable peak in the 10-year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:04 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid US Credit Downgrade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The eurozone government bond yields slightly increased on Monday, mirroring movements in U.S. Treasuries amidst concerns sparked by Moody's recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. This shift underscores apprehensions about future fiscal policies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Germany, holding the euro area's benchmark 10-year yield, saw an increment of one basis point to 2.59%, a figure that nearly reached a high unseen since April 10 at 2.70% last week. Meanwhile, in early London trading, U.S. Treasury yields rose with the 10-year yield climbing to 4.52%.

Further highlighting market responses, German 2-year yields, which are highly sensitive to ECB policy rates, ticked up to 1.94%, while Italy's 10-year yield increased to 3.63%. The spread between Italian and German yields, a key measure of risk perception, stood at 97 basis points, showing a marginal increase from last week's lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025