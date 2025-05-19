India Seeks to Reclaim Chinese Market with Lower-Priced Rapeseed Meal

In a strategic effort to reclaim its presence in China's market, India is banking on competitive pricing of its rapeseed meal, industry officials revealed Monday. Currently, Indian rapeseed meal is listed at USD 202 per tonne (Ex-Kandla FAS), significantly undercutting the international rate of USD 308 per tonne (Ex-Hamburg).

The initiative, backed by the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), seeks cooperation from India's Ministry of Commerce to negotiate eased import conditions with Chinese authorities. Only three Indian facilities currently have clearance to export rapeseed meal to China, a key market where demand remains robust amid global supply tightening.

Meanwhile, the Indian oilmeal export sector faces challenges from the rise of Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), a competitive ethanol by-product in animal feed markets. Adjustments to these competitive dynamics will be crucial, as the SEA notes the interplay with a recently substantial harvest of soyabean and rape-mustard crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)