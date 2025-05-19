Traffic Discipline Crisis: India's Unpaid Fines and Rampant Violations

In 2024, traffic indiscipline in India reached alarming levels, with fines amounting to Rs 12,000 crore, as revealed by the 'Challan Report' from CARS24. Shockingly, Rs 9,000 crore of these fines remain unpaid, shining a light on lax enforcement and widespread non-compliance.

According to the report, 8 crore challans were issued, signifying that almost every second vehicle faced fines. The data showed no discrimination between vehicle types, with four-wheelers responsible for 55% of the fines and two-wheelers accounting for 45%. This highlights the universal nature of the problem.

The report further criticized drivers' attitudes toward road rules, with many adhering only when enforcement is evident. CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid stressed the need for a cultural shift towards responsible driving, citing extreme cases of violations as a growing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)