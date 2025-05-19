Left Menu

Traffic Discipline Crisis: India's Unpaid Fines and Rampant Violations

In 2024, traffic fines totaling Rs 12,000 crore in India highlighted persistent road indiscipline, with Rs 9,000 crore unpaid. CARS24's 'Challan Report' revealed that fines spanned across all vehicle types and cities. Many drivers follow rules only when enforcement is visible, reflecting a systemic compliance issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:46 IST
Traffic Discipline Crisis: India's Unpaid Fines and Rampant Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, traffic indiscipline in India reached alarming levels, with fines amounting to Rs 12,000 crore, as revealed by the 'Challan Report' from CARS24. Shockingly, Rs 9,000 crore of these fines remain unpaid, shining a light on lax enforcement and widespread non-compliance.

According to the report, 8 crore challans were issued, signifying that almost every second vehicle faced fines. The data showed no discrimination between vehicle types, with four-wheelers responsible for 55% of the fines and two-wheelers accounting for 45%. This highlights the universal nature of the problem.

The report further criticized drivers' attitudes toward road rules, with many adhering only when enforcement is evident. CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid stressed the need for a cultural shift towards responsible driving, citing extreme cases of violations as a growing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025