Eastern Railway's Cleanliness Drive: Fines, Roses, and Awareness
Eastern Railway has implemented a strict cleanliness campaign, resulting in over Rs 32 lakh collected in fines for spitting and littering from January to March 2025. The initiative aims to enforce discipline and encourage lasting behavioral changes. Awareness campaigns and public recognition efforts support these measures across the network.
Eastern Railway has intensified its cleanliness campaign, collecting over Rs 32 lakh in fines from January to March 2025. Officials have penalized 31,576 individuals caught spitting and littering across the network.
According to railway authorities, the initiative is designed to enforce discipline and foster a long-term shift in public behavior. Efforts have been focused on maintaining clean and waste-free station premises.
In addition to imposing fines, Eastern Railway has recognized passengers exhibiting exemplary cleanliness habits with roses, a gesture symbolizing gratitude. The railway has also conducted awareness campaigns in collaboration with health department personnel and Railway Protection Force staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
