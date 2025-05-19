Rasna Revitalizes Jumpin: A Sip of Heritage in a Modern Bottle

Instant beverage maker Rasna has acquired the Jumpin brand from Hershey's India. The move marks Rasna's expansion into the ready-to-drink category, although financial details remain undisclosed. Sources value the Jumpin brand at approximately Rs 350 crore.

Rasna's chairman, Piruz Khambatta, confirmed that the acquisition includes only the brand, not manufacturing assets. Jumpin, originally launched by Godrej Group and subsequently managed by Hershey's, will be reintroduced with contemporary upgrades. Under Rasna, Jumpin will sport new PET bottles and tetrapacks, available in lemon, litchi, guava, and mango flavors.

Aiming for a Rs 1,000 crore revenue, Rasna plans to strengthen its distribution network, targeting an underserved segment within the Rs 1 lakh crore market. While the company contemplates future ventures into milk-based beverages, Khambatta notes a focus on mass-market products amid premium consumption growth slowdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)