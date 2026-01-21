Senco Gold Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of Melorra

Senco Gold Ltd announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire a 68% equity stake in August Jewellery Private Limited (AJPL), the parent company of the Melorra brand, for Rs 68 crore.

This acquisition will turn AJPL into a subsidiary of Senco Gold, as the company aims to enhance its digital footprint and attract younger consumers with technology-driven jewellery offerings.

The transaction, which does not need regulatory approval, is anticipated to be finalized by April 2026, promising to boost operational synergies and innovation for the merging entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)