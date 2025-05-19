Polish Seizure: 5 Metric Tons of Boeing Tyres Halted Amid Sanctions

In a significant enforcement of European Union sanctions, Polish customs officials have intercepted a shipment of 5 metric tons of tyres meant for civilian Boeing aircraft. This seizure occurred during a routine inspection at Koroszczyn, revealing undeclared goods ostensibly planned to transit through Belarus and Russia.

The tyres were listed as car and bus types, but were found to be for Boeing civil planes. The National Revenue Administration emphasized that criminal fiscal proceedings have been initiated in response to customs fraud involving a Spanish sender and an Azerbaijani receiver.

The capture showcases ongoing challenges for the Russian aviation sector, heavily dependent on Western-manufactured aircraft. Boeing and Airbus have ceased support services and spare parts provision since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, further straining Russia's air travel demands amid these sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)