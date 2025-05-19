Tragic Family Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district resulted in the deaths of a mother and her son, police confirmed on Monday. Three other family members were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around midnight on Sunday near Sukhdev Dhaba on Ferozepur Highway. Prince, 29, reportedly dozed off while driving, causing the car to veer off the road and crash into a ditch. Prince and his mother, Santosh Kashyap, 53, were killed in the accident.

The family was traveling back to Ambala Cantt from Haridwar. Shivam, Shanu, and Daksh, who also traveled in the vehicle, were injured and taken to a nearby primary health center for treatment. Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)