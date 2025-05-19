Stalin's Strategic Precautions for Southwest Monsoon Season

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, is taking proactive measures as the Southwest monsoon approaches, ensuring the release of water from Mettur dam on June 12 to support the Kuruvai crop. Stalin emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among officials to mitigate potential disasters during the monsoon season.

In a high-level meeting, Stalin highlighted the threat of cyclones and heavy rainfall due to climate change. He directed district collectors to maintain round-the-clock emergency operations and ensure the readiness of communication and rescue equipment. Additional precautions include establishing relief centers and updating the public on power outages.

Further, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for a police housing scheme and a central jail. The government also inked agreements with banks for employee insurance without additional fees. These initiatives underscore Stalin's comprehensive approach to governance amidst climatic and infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)