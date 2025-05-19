Left Menu

Stalin's Strategic Precautions for Southwest Monsoon Season

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin implemented strategic precautions for the Southwest monsoon, releasing Mettur dam water, ensuring emergency readiness, and establishing relief centers. He emphasized coordinated efforts and laid foundation stones for police housing and a new jail. MoUs with banks for employee insurance were also signed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, is taking proactive measures as the Southwest monsoon approaches, ensuring the release of water from Mettur dam on June 12 to support the Kuruvai crop. Stalin emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among officials to mitigate potential disasters during the monsoon season.

In a high-level meeting, Stalin highlighted the threat of cyclones and heavy rainfall due to climate change. He directed district collectors to maintain round-the-clock emergency operations and ensure the readiness of communication and rescue equipment. Additional precautions include establishing relief centers and updating the public on power outages.

Further, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for a police housing scheme and a central jail. The government also inked agreements with banks for employee insurance without additional fees. These initiatives underscore Stalin's comprehensive approach to governance amidst climatic and infrastructural challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

