Shiprocket Sets Course for IPO: Temasek-Backed Platform Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore

Temasek-backed Shiprocket is planning an IPO to raise Rs 2,500 crore via a confidential filing route with Sebi. The company, serving MSMEs and D2C brands, aims to use the funds for product development, strategic acquisitions, logistics expansion, and tech enhancement. Axis Capital and others will manage the issue.

Updated: 19-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:05 IST
Shiprocket Sets Course for IPO: Temasek-Backed Platform Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore
Shiprocket, an eCommerce enablement platform supported by Temasek, is charting a path to an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore. According to credible sources, the company will file draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through a confidential route.

This confidential filing allows Shiprocket to withhold public details until later stages of the process. The IPO is expected to feature a fresh issue alongside a sale from existing investors. Industry insiders suggest that the funds will be allocated for product development, strategic acquisitions, expansion in logistics and warehousing, and strengthening its technology infrastructure.

Founded in Gurugram, Shiprocket has grown into a comprehensive eCommerce solution for MSMEs, clocking over Rs 25,000 crore in gross merchandise value. The company processes approximately 490 million transactions and reaches 120 million consumers, while leveraging partnerships with D2C brands such as Mamaearth and mCaffeine. Leading financial institutions, including Axis Capital and BofA Securities, have been enlisted to manage the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

