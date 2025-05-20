Left Menu

Newark Air Traffic Faces Brief Radio Frequency Loss, FAA Reports

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a brief loss of radio frequencies at the facility handling Newark air traffic. The two-second disruption did not compromise aircraft safety. The FAA has faced ongoing telecom issues, including a major outage on April 28, prompting relocation of control to Philadelphia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:03 IST
Newark Air Traffic Faces Brief Radio Frequency Loss, FAA Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a brief, two-second disruption in radio frequencies at Newark air traffic control on Monday, as part of ongoing telecom issues affecting the facility. All aircraft remained safely separated, ensuring flight safety despite the interruption.

This incident happened at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET, adding to a series of telecom difficulties that Newark air traffic has faced, including a significant outage on April 28, which resulted in numerous flight diversions.

Last year, the FAA moved control of Newark's airspace to Philadelphia in a bid to address staffing challenges and the congestion of New York City-area traffic. The agency continues to work on maintaining smooth air traffic management amidst these technical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025