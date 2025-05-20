Newark Air Traffic Faces Brief Radio Frequency Loss, FAA Reports
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a brief loss of radio frequencies at the facility handling Newark air traffic. The two-second disruption did not compromise aircraft safety. The FAA has faced ongoing telecom issues, including a major outage on April 28, prompting relocation of control to Philadelphia.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a brief, two-second disruption in radio frequencies at Newark air traffic control on Monday, as part of ongoing telecom issues affecting the facility. All aircraft remained safely separated, ensuring flight safety despite the interruption.
This incident happened at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET, adding to a series of telecom difficulties that Newark air traffic has faced, including a significant outage on April 28, which resulted in numerous flight diversions.
Last year, the FAA moved control of Newark's airspace to Philadelphia in a bid to address staffing challenges and the congestion of New York City-area traffic. The agency continues to work on maintaining smooth air traffic management amidst these technical hurdles.
