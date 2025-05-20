Tripura Traders Urged to Heed Port Restrictions Amid Bilateral Tensions

The Tripura government is urging local traders to comply with recently implemented port restrictions on goods imported from Bangladesh. The state's directive follows a similar move by the Bangladeshi government restricting Indian exports.

During a meeting in Agartala, the Director of the Industries and Commerce Department, Sailesh Kumar Yadav, emphasized the importance of following these new regulations. This decision has raised concerns among traders about the future of bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh.

The Land Ports Authority of India's Manager at Agartala ICP, Debasish Nandi, noted a drastic drop in immigration traffic following political unrest in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Tripura Chamber of Trade and Business has expressed support for the port restrictions, citing national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)