Girganga Parivar Trust: Champion of Global CSR & ESG 2025 for Water Conservation

In a remarkable achievement, Girganga Parivar Trust from Saurashtra, Gujarat, has earned the Global CSR & ESG Awards 2025 in a ceremony held in Delhi. This accolade is a testament to their dedicated work in water conservation and environmental service, setting a global benchmark in corporate social responsibility.

The awards celebrate organizations committed to community welfare and environmental stewardship. Girganga Parivar Trust now stands among global leaders in these fields, making India proud. Trust President Mr. Dilip Sakhiya, revered as the 'waterman of India,' conveyed his gratitude to the people of Saurashtra, crediting the collaborative efforts of farmers, villagers, and youth for this esteemed honor. He emphasized that the award belongs to everyone involved in their mission.

With a long-standing focus on alleviating water scarcity in the region, the Trust has collaborated with various stakeholders to construct over 275 check dams and more than 1200 recharge bores, significantly improving groundwater levels. Their innovative PPT Model (Public, Private, and Trust collaboration) exemplifies their strategy, involving machinery contributions from companies through CSR funding, with locals managing fuel and maintenance, enhancing project efficiency.

A recent Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Water, Government of India, marks Girganga Parivar Trust as a unique partner in large-scale water conservation initiatives. This partnership aims to create sustainable water systems in parched regions like Gujarat, enhancing self-reliance among farmers and improving regional water management.

Girganga Parivar Trust's recognition is a testament to effective teamwork. By uniting corporations, local communities, and governmental bodies, they've set a model for environmental contribution. The Trust is planning an ambitious initiative to construct 11,111 check dams, embodying their motto: 'Machine Aapki, Mehnat Hamari, Jal Sanrakshan Sabka!' Their global recognition amplifies their resolve to transform Saurashtra into a water-abundant area.

This global accolade has invigorated the Trust's commitment to their mission. It underscores how genuine, community-centered initiatives gain significant acknowledgment and validates their efforts in making Saurashtra an exemplary water-conserving region.

