India's Agricultural Growth: Aiming for a 5% Annual Surge By 2047

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the necessity for a 5% annual growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors to make India a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the current 1.5% growth in foodgrain against the backdrop of the nation's potential given 93% farmland cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:16 IST
Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 hinges on a consistent 5% annual growth in agriculture and related sectors, according to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. At a recent press conference, Chouhan underscored the necessity of closing the yield gap to achieve national average crop yields.

The minister expressed confidence that the target is within reach, crediting research institutions with a pivotal role in boosting agricultural production while reducing costs. He called for these institutions to align their research efforts to achieve the 5% growth mark, essential for turning India into a USD 5 trillion economy.

Further boosting agricultural exports to 20% and increasing agricultural GDP investment in research from 0.4% to 1% is deemed critical. Chouhan also advocated for efficient use of India's natural resources and germ plasm, noting that with planned strategies, the nation could effectively address challenges stemming from reducing land holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

