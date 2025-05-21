Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Investments and Reforms

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by CM Chandrababu Naidu approved a series of investment initiatives totaling over Rs 18,246 crore, aimed at creating thousands of jobs. Key developments include energy projects, educational facilities, and a monitoring committee for agriculture prices. The cabinet also endorsed policies to support farmers amid fluctuating international crop prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:17 IST
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned a series of significant investment proposals, as announced by Minister K Parthasarathy. These initiatives include investments from five notable companies like Deccan Fine Chemicals and Bharat Electronics Ltd, contributing a cumulative Rs 9,246 crore and generating 7,766 jobs.

In addition, the cabinet greenlit investments enhancing infrastructure and energy sectors. This includes allocating solar power capacity to Amplus Energy's group companies, entailing Rs 9,000 crore investment and 3,900 new jobs. Moreover, educational enhancements were highlighted with the setup of India International University of Legal Education in Amaravati.

The cabinet's agenda also covered agriculture and farmers' welfare. A sub-committee was established to ensure fair pricing for agricultural produce amidst global price changes. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting farmers, addressing concerns over the decline in prices of several crops due to international geopolitical dynamics.

