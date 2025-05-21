Republicans Press for Trillion-Dollar Tax Breaks Amid Debt Concerns
House Republicans are rushing to vote on a multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package to advance President Trump's legislative agenda. Concerns abound about increasing national debt and reduced social services, while critics like Democratic Leader Jeffries argue the bill unfairly favors higher-income households. The package introduces significant spending cuts and alters existing tax policies.
House Republicans are expediting a vote on their ambitious multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package, working to align GOP support and fulfill President Donald Trump's top legislative goal. This comes amid intense last-minute negotiations, as they aim to navigate concerns over national debt.
President Trump has exerted influence to push the bill forward, urging Republicans to desist from internal disputes. The task for GOP leaders includes assuaging skeptical Republicans worried about the deficit impact, quantified by the Congressional Budget Office at an additional USD 3.8 trillion over ten years.
The proposal includes revising safety net programs and reducing green energy credits to counterbalance the tax cuts. Its passage in the House is crucial for Republicans, facing resistance from Democratic opponents who criticize the policy for shifting benefits from low-income to high-income households. The bill, crucial to Trump's administration, is slated as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."
