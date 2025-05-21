Dancing with Diplomacy: American CEOs Follow Trump Abroad

In recent days, President Donald Trump concluded a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, but he wasn't alone in his travels. Shadowing Air Force One was a private jet carrying Nvidia's CEO, accompanied by a cavalcade of oil executives and bankers. This pilgrimage by American business leaders underscores the unique influence Trump wields. Many prioritized being in Trump's company, canceling longstanding commitments to join his trip, in an effort to bolster their standing and secure possible relief from regulatory burdens.

Back in the United States, the fusion of business with politics becomes evident as corporate giants work diligently to curry favor with the administration. Their efforts to engage with Trump are part of a strategy to gain reprieve from tariffs and regulations. This closeness, however, hasn't shielded major firms like Apple and Amazon from Trump's vitriol, pointing to a complex relationship between public commitments to job creation and actual corporate profitability.

During this Middle Eastern jaunt, Trump used business conferences to showcase his dealmaking prowess, surrounded by business leaders and the region's ruling elites. American executives, privately reflecting on their unofficial roles in Trump's entourage, recognize the necessity to maintain close ties with the president, especially given his power over tariffs.

