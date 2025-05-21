Left Menu

Dancing with Diplomacy: American CEOs Follow Trump Abroad

Business leaders from the United States follow President Trump on his Middle East tour, seeking favor to gain relief from regulations and tariffs. Despite frequent contact, companies like Apple and Amazon occasionally face Trump's anger. CEOs have learned that ingratiation sometimes results in better governmental treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:14 IST
Dancing with Diplomacy: American CEOs Follow Trump Abroad
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In recent days, President Donald Trump concluded a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, but he wasn't alone in his travels. Shadowing Air Force One was a private jet carrying Nvidia's CEO, accompanied by a cavalcade of oil executives and bankers. This pilgrimage by American business leaders underscores the unique influence Trump wields. Many prioritized being in Trump's company, canceling longstanding commitments to join his trip, in an effort to bolster their standing and secure possible relief from regulatory burdens.

Back in the United States, the fusion of business with politics becomes evident as corporate giants work diligently to curry favor with the administration. Their efforts to engage with Trump are part of a strategy to gain reprieve from tariffs and regulations. This closeness, however, hasn't shielded major firms like Apple and Amazon from Trump's vitriol, pointing to a complex relationship between public commitments to job creation and actual corporate profitability.

During this Middle Eastern jaunt, Trump used business conferences to showcase his dealmaking prowess, surrounded by business leaders and the region's ruling elites. American executives, privately reflecting on their unofficial roles in Trump's entourage, recognize the necessity to maintain close ties with the president, especially given his power over tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025