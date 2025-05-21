Left Menu

China Denounces EU Sanctions on Chinese Firms

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition to the European Union's sanctions against Chinese firms. The EU, along with Britain, imposed these sanctions in response to the ongoing situation with Russia. China vows to take measures to protect its rights and interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:14 IST
China Denounces EU Sanctions on Chinese Firms
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's recent sanctions, labeling them as 'unreasonable.' These sanctions, announced by the EU and Britain, targeted several Chinese firms as part of broader actions against Russia.

During a regular press conference, Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, confirmed that China will take necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

The development escalates tensions as China staunchly opposes any actions it perceives as unjust restrictions imposed on its enterprises by external entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025