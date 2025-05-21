China Denounces EU Sanctions on Chinese Firms

The Chinese government has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's recent sanctions, labeling them as 'unreasonable.' These sanctions, announced by the EU and Britain, targeted several Chinese firms as part of broader actions against Russia.

During a regular press conference, Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, confirmed that China will take necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

The development escalates tensions as China staunchly opposes any actions it perceives as unjust restrictions imposed on its enterprises by external entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)