China Denounces EU Sanctions on Chinese Firms
China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition to the European Union's sanctions against Chinese firms. The EU, along with Britain, imposed these sanctions in response to the ongoing situation with Russia. China vows to take measures to protect its rights and interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:14 IST
The Chinese government has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's recent sanctions, labeling them as 'unreasonable.' These sanctions, announced by the EU and Britain, targeted several Chinese firms as part of broader actions against Russia.
During a regular press conference, Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, confirmed that China will take necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests.
The development escalates tensions as China staunchly opposes any actions it perceives as unjust restrictions imposed on its enterprises by external entities.
