IndiGo's Long-Haul Leap: Direct Flights to Manchester and Amsterdam

IndiGo is poised to revolutionize its global presence by offering direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam, signifying its entry into the long-haul market with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The service is set to commence in July and includes complimentary meals for passengers.

Operating thrice a week, these flights will uniquely position IndiGo as the sole provider of direct air connectivity between India and Northern UK. Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's CEO, highlighted this as a milestone in the airline's global expansion, emphasizing the significance of this special route to Manchester.

Amid its fleet expansion, IndiGo has partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways to lease six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This strategic move supports IndiGo's ambitious European market entry, with plans to further enhance their fleet with Airbus models in coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)