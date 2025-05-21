Left Menu

IndiGo's Long-Haul Leap: Direct Flights to Manchester and Amsterdam

IndiGo is set to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam using leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft, marking its long-haul debut. Services start in July, and the airline will be the only provider of direct connectivity between India and northern UK, offering flights thrice weekly with complimentary meals onboard.

Updated: 21-05-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is poised to revolutionize its global presence by offering direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam, signifying its entry into the long-haul market with leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The service is set to commence in July and includes complimentary meals for passengers.

Operating thrice a week, these flights will uniquely position IndiGo as the sole provider of direct air connectivity between India and Northern UK. Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's CEO, highlighted this as a milestone in the airline's global expansion, emphasizing the significance of this special route to Manchester.

Amid its fleet expansion, IndiGo has partnered with Norse Atlantic Airways to lease six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. This strategic move supports IndiGo's ambitious European market entry, with plans to further enhance their fleet with Airbus models in coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

