CPEC Expansion: A Trilateral Vision of Connectivity
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to expand into Afghanistan as part of a trilateral cooperation agreement between the countries' foreign ministers. The initiative aims to boost regional connectivity and counter terrorism. Despite India's opposition, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan emphasize collaboration for regional peace and development.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised for expansion into Afghanistan following an agreement reached by the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The announcement indicates a significant stride in trilateral cooperation aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.
While India remains critical of CPEC, arguing against its route through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the three nations involved stress the crucial role of this collaboration in ensuring regional peace, stability, and development. The agreement promotes infrastructure development and economic connectivity as shared prosperity drivers.
During the meeting, the foreign ministers underscored their joint commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing security cooperation. They expressed the necessity of opposing external interference in regional affairs and agreed to convene the next Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kabul soon.
