MERC 2025: Pioneering Sustainability Goals in AI Era at IIM Kashipur

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur is gearing up for the fifth edition of its esteemed academic event, the Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC 2025), taking place from May 23 to 25, 2025. This year's theme, 'Achieving Sustainability Goals in the AI Era,' seeks to spotlight India's development as a global knowledge leader.

Attracting more than 200 participants, including preeminent scholars and distinguished speakers, the colloquium will facilitate critical discussions on sustainability, technology, and innovation. IIM Kashipur aims to align this initiative with national goals like Atmanirbhar Bharat and global aims such as the Sustainable Development Goals, as India progresses towards its long-term ambition of Viksit Bharat 2047.

MERC 2025 will showcase the work of over 138 selected papers from 413 submissions, covering a wide range of disciplines including finance, organizational behavior, and public policy. The event features prominent guest speakers such as V. Srinivas, Secretary to India's Department of Administrative Reforms, and esteemed academics from institutions like IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad, promising to transform the discourse within the realms of management education in India and beyond.

