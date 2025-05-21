Andreas Modlmayer Takes the Helm at BMW India Financial Services

In a strategic move, BMW India Financial Services has named Andreas Modlmayer as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The announcement was made Wednesday, underlining Modlmayer's extensive experience within the BMW Group since 2000.

Modlmayer, who most recently held the position of CEO at BMW Austria Bank in Greece, takes over from Jaejoon Lee. Lee will be heading back to BMW Korea, as confirmed by the company's statement. Modlmayer's career with BMW began at BMW Bank GmbH in Munich, where he worked in sales and marketing.

Lisa Ng, Regional Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific, praised Modlmayer for his proven leadership and expertise, citing his successful roles across various BMW Financial Services markets including New Zealand, China, and Hong Kong. Ng expressed confidence in Modlmayer's ability to drive further growth in India, an essential market for BMW.

(With inputs from agencies.)