Wall Street Gears Up for Tumultuous Trading Amid Tax-Cut Debates

Wall Street braces for a lower opening as debates around President Trump's tax-cut bill unfold. The proposal, poised to add significantly to national debt, prompts market uncertainty. Key indexes dip, and prominent stocks like Amazon and UnitedHealth face declines. Analysts call for patience amid policy and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:28 IST
Wall Street's main indexes are expected to open lower today as debates regarding President Donald Trump's extensive tax-cut bill take center stage. This legislation has raised concerns over the swelling national debt, which could increase by an estimated $3 trillion to $5 trillion, according to nonpartisan analysts.

The unusual 1 a.m. hearing by the House Rules Committee highlights Republican efforts to navigate internal conflicts over adjustments to Medicaid and tax breaks in high-tax coastal states. Investors are watching closely as tariff-induced budgetary uncertainty overcasts market optimism.

Following Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating earlier this week, bond yields have surged, increasing pressure on stock valuations, especially affecting tech giants such as Amazon and healthcare conglomerates like UnitedHealth Group amidst sector-specific challenges.

