IndiGo Soars to Record Quarterly Profit Amid Strong Air Travel Demand
IndiGo, India's largest airline, achieved a record fourth-quarter profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore, driven by high air travel demand. Despite a 62% rise in quarterly profit, full-year profit dropped 11.2% due to operational challenges. The airline plans further expansion, including new international routes.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo, India's leading airline, has announced its highest-ever fourth-quarter profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore, a 62% increase from the previous year, primarily attributed to robust air travel demand.
Despite the impressive quarterly performance, IndiGo's full-year profit experienced an 11.2% decline to Rs 7,258.4 crore, amid challenges like engine issues and airspace restrictions due to geopolitical tensions.
The airline is optimistic about future growth, with plans to expand its fleet and launch new direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam, further solidifying its position in both domestic and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
