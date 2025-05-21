Left Menu

IndiGo Soars to Record Quarterly Profit Amid Strong Air Travel Demand

IndiGo, India's largest airline, achieved a record fourth-quarter profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore, driven by high air travel demand. Despite a 62% rise in quarterly profit, full-year profit dropped 11.2% due to operational challenges. The airline plans further expansion, including new international routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:32 IST
IndiGo Soars to Record Quarterly Profit Amid Strong Air Travel Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has announced its highest-ever fourth-quarter profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore, a 62% increase from the previous year, primarily attributed to robust air travel demand.

Despite the impressive quarterly performance, IndiGo's full-year profit experienced an 11.2% decline to Rs 7,258.4 crore, amid challenges like engine issues and airspace restrictions due to geopolitical tensions.

The airline is optimistic about future growth, with plans to expand its fleet and launch new direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam, further solidifying its position in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025